College foundation plans 2023 calendar

The Haywood Community College campus in Waynesville, North Carolina, is known for its iconic mill pond and natural beauty. Community members frequently use the campus for photographs, walking trails, and the disc golf course.

The Haywood Community College Foundation is asking residents and visitors to dig out their best nature photographs from campus for possible use in a 2023 calendar showcasing the property in its full, seasonal glory.

Only scenic images will be accepted, so the foundation needs photos with no people, pets, etc.

The calendars will be available for purchase and proceeds will benefit Clyde’s Cupboard, an on-campus food pantry.

Those whose photos are published will receive a photo credit as well as a free calendar.

Deadline for photo submissions is Friday, November 4, by 4 p.m. Photos must be horizontal and high resolution of 300 dpi.

To submit a photo, email hcc-marketing@haywood.edu.

The foundation provides funds and fosters relationships to support students, faculty, programs and capital improvements at Haywood Community College.