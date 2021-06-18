Crafters on display in July

× Expand Potter and author Rodney Leftwich creates a wide selection of high-fired durable folk and art pottery inspired by wildlife, waterfalls, farms and mountain folk.

Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month highlights three distinct trails throughout Henderson County, North Carolina, that bring together studios and galleries filled with work by nationally renowned artists.

This year’s event includes artist demonstrations, exhibit openings and other special events throughout July.

“When people come to our area, they have things in mind that we are known for, and one of those is handmade, one-of-a-kind crafts,” says Michelle Owens, director of Henderson County Tourism. “Craft Trails Month is a way to highlight these wonderful artisans, so visitors are able to find what they’re looking for.”

The second annual Craft Trails Month is a partnership between the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority and the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, which introduced the trails in 2020 and is working on similar initiatives in 25 WNC counties.

“This monthlong event emphasizes the richness of talent in the area. Henderson County is a perfect example of how Western North Carolina is a vibrant center for craft,” said Angie Chandler, executive director of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area.

The three trails are: Touring the Heart of Hendersonville, Wandering Flat Rock and Finding Wonders in the Outskirts. Fourteen sites are located along the trails, and visitors are encouraged to create their own itineraries based upon geography and personal interest.

Throughout the month, visitors can experience a wood kiln firing at Dian Magie Pottery, see Lorraine Cathey work her magic with needle felting, marvel as Melinda Lawton turns metal and stones into intricately designed jewelry, and watch blocks of wood transform into children’s toys at Apple Country Woodcrafters.

While most galleries keep regular hours, some studios are open by appointment only, so visitors should call ahead.

For information about Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County — including maps, artist profiles and a full listing of special events — go to http://www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/businesses/craft-trails or call (800) 828-4244. Printed map brochures are also available.