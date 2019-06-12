Dads get in free at Birthplace of Country Music museum

× Expand Birthplace of Country Music Museum If you like music then you owe a debt of gratitude for events that occurred 90 years ago in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is offering free admission for dads Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, in celebration of Father’s Day.

The free admission requires the purchase of admission for someone accompanying dad.

The museum, located in Bristol, Virginia, is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution. It tells the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings, explores how evolving sound technology shaped their success, and highlights how this rich musical heritage lives on in today’s music.

The museum is open Tuesday—Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Want more information about the museum? Check out this recent article.