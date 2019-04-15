Dahlonega readies for 23rd Annual Bear on the Square

The 23rd annual Bear on the Square Mountain Festival will take place April 27-28 at the historic square in Dahlonega, Georgia.

"We're very excited about our 23rd annual Bear on the Square Mountain Festival,” said Glenda Pender, founder and festival chair. “As always, true to our mission, we present top-notch bluegrass and old-time music as well as crafts and folk art in the Marketplace and Appalachian Storytelling in the park. Everything follows a thread of authenticity reaching way back to the rich beginnings of the culture of the Appalachian mountains. And of course, there's jamming on the Square day and night.”

The festival features a line-up of musicians, storytellers, artists, and more – many nationally recognized - to entertain audiences and share Appalachian traditions.

Jamming on the Square begins Friday, April 26, with musicians gathering around the square mid-day to kick-off a weekend of jamming in numerous spots downtown. This tradition is a favorite of the jammers, many of whom have been coming for decades.

The Live and Silent Country Auction, which is the largest fundraiser, starts in the MainStage Tent at 5 p.m. with a preview of auction items accompanied by food and drinks from two Dahlonega restaurants, Shenanigans Restaurant & Irish Pub and Bourbon Street Grille. The $5 admission covers the cost of a bidding paddle, dinner, and wine. Live music will be provided by North Georgia musician Curtis Jones beginning at 5:30 p.m., and the live auction starts at 7 p.m.

Music in the MainStage tent occurs throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

The Moonlight Jam, from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, will be hosted by Rev. Jeff Mosier, a banjo artist. The jam will feature performances by Mosier's band and other guests, as well as jammers who bring their instruments and voices to pick and sing.

Around the Historic Public Square on Saturday and Sunday will be the marketplace, presenting juried work from more than 70 regional artists. Pottery, glasswork, wood turning, drawings, fiber arts, leather, and jewelry are a few examples of the artwork that will be for sale.

Storytelling kicks-off in the MainStage tent at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with an Appalachian storytelling sampler by Debbie From. Storytelling then moves to the Zack McConnell stage in Hancock Park for four sessions that day.

Numerous free workshops and demos are offered both days in Hancock Park and at Uncle Woodrow’s tent for festival goers who want to learn more about various aspects of music from pennywhistle and clogging to guitar, ukulele, singing and more.

The Old-Time Mountain dance occurs at 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday in front of the Visitor’s Center.

The Bears Den on North Park Street near Hancock Park will offer limited, locally produced alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Complete information about the Bear festival and other information can be found at www.bearonthesquare.org.