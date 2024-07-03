Dogwood Arts Commissions Seven New Murals in Downtown Knoxville

June 24, 2024 [Knoxville, Tennessee]— Strong Alley in Downtown Knoxville is getting a ‘summer refresh’ with the addition of seven new murals commissioned by Dogwood Arts.

Each of the seven artists participated in a Mural Workshop at Maker Exchange earlier this year, led by local muralist Megan Lingerfelt. Lingerfelt’s seasonal Downtown Knoxville mural was the first tobe completed in this new group. The new mural is the 19th in the series by Lingerfelt.“Waking up early with the sun, morning glories mark the longer days of summer. This design uses a red, white, and blue palette paired with the blue violet of the blooms to cheer on the athletes competing in the US Olympic Diving finals,” said Megan. Hope everyone has a vibrant season!”

Strong Alley has been a popular canvas for artists for decades, first gaining broad visibility with the Artist Alley Revamp Project in 2012 led by local artist Jane McGowan. With the support of adjacent property owners and improvements made by the City of Knoxville and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, the alley has become a creative destination frequented by thousands of visitors each year. In recent years, Dogwood Arts was brought on to protect this legacy and ensure the alley continues to thrive as an active, ever-changing creative space that improves access to the arts for everyone. Dogwood Arts has commissioned over 50 murals in Downtown Knoxville since starting the mural program in 2019.

Participating artists receive a materials stipend to complete their piece. The intention is for each mural in Strong Alley tobe on display for a minimum of 1 year — Dogwood Arts covers the cost of mural repair and restoration during that time, if needed.

Artists can apply for funding and a space in Strong Alley online here: https://www.dogwoodarts.com/murals.Participating Artists:● Megan Lingerfelt (https://www.meganlingerfelt.com/) - mural complete● Dustin Avilla (https://dustinavilla.com/)● Orel Brodt (https://www.instagram.com/orelbrodtdesigns/)● Laney Haskell (https://www.instagram.com/laney__art/)● Whitney Herrington (https://www.instagram.com/oldsoulvtg) - mural complete● Gared Luquet (https://www.mywildmenagerie.com/)● Allison Meriwether (https://www.allisonmeriwetherart.com/) - mural complete

The Dogwood Arts Art in Public Places program brings art outside, adding character and beauty to our city streets and spaces. The program includes an annually rotating, outdoor sculpture exhibition and a large-scale mural program. TheMural Program was established in 2019 to advance existing creative efforts in Strong Alley, transform unique publicspaces in our community, provide opportunities for local and regional artists to create new artwork, and improve accessto the arts for everyone. Dogwood Arts coordinates this ongoing program in collaboration with artists, property owners, the City of Knoxville, Knoxville Utilities Board, and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to promote and celebrate our region’s art, culture, and natural beauty. For more information on Dogwood Arts, visitwww.dogwoodarts.com or call (865) 637-4561.