Dogwood Arts Festival returns

Following a year of virtual events, the Dogwood Arts Festival is set to return to World’s Fair Park April 23-25. The event will feature 75 art vendors working in mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture, and more. Attendees will enjoy live music from local and regional artists, food trucks, take-home art activities for kids, and a blooming beer garden with craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails from Sugarlands Distilling Company.

There is a strict capacity limit and guests are required to reserve a free ticket online prior to the Knoxville event. Tickets are available in two-hour increments and there will be a designated period on Friday morning for elderly and immunocompromised attendees.

The festival will move to the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park. Greater in size than two football fields, World’s Fair Park provides ample space for attendees and vendors to safely social distance. World's Fair Park Drive will remain open throughout the festival for drop-offs/pick-ups near the entry gate.

Hours for the festival are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday. The hours of 10 a.m. - noon on Friday are reserved for the elderly and immunocompromised.