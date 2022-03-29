Dogwood Trails open April 1 in Knoxville

Dogwood Arts has hosted Knoxville’s springtime dogwood celebration for over 65 years. What started as a neighborhood beautification project has blossomed into a year-round celebration of the region’s art, culture, and natural beauty. With the month of April quickly approaching, Dogwood Arts is gearing up to do it again with events and programs for the community to enjoy.

Knoxville’s Dogwood Trails date back to 1955, and now cover more than 85 miles in 13 neighborhoods. Visitors and residents can walk, drive, or bike the trails as they take in the natural beauty of East Tennessee in the springtime. The Dogwood Trails, open gardens, and camera sites are open all of April.

Open gardens and camera sites are open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. Dogwood Arts is featuring the trails of South Knoxville this year: Lakemoor Hills, Chapman Highway, and Island Home. Several events are scheduled on these trails to celebrate the efforts of trail residents to showcase the neighborhoods.

Trail users can now explore the blooms using the new PocketSights Tour Guide, available for free in the App Store or on Google Play. Each trail has its own landing page with historical information, trail routes, points of interest and more. Printed guides are also available at Visit Knoxville, all ORNL Federal Credit Union Branches, and the Dogwood Arts office, located at 123 W. Jackson Avenue, Knoxville.