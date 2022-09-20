Dogwood Arts launches Maker Exchange

Dogwood Arts announces the launch of the Maker Exchange, a new place to discover Knoxville artists and makers alongside creative spaces to shop, dine, drink, and gather. Owner and developer Rockbridge created this vibrant independent public space at the connection point of the Knoxville Convention Center, Worlds Fair Park, The Tennessean, and new Marriott Hotel; and has generously gifted it to Knoxville’s maker community.

"Each community is driven by the creative spirit of its people. We seek out local artists, makers, architects and interior designers — highly regarded in their community and experts in their field — who see their city’s true culture and can shine a light on it for others,” said Jim Merkel, co-founder and CEO of Rockbridge.

"Dogwood Arts is proud and excited to have been selected … to curate the dedicated retail space with a diverse selection of work from local makers and to activate the space with regular maker events. This tremendous opportunity will help us expand our growth strategies for our creative community and further our mission of promoting and celebrating the art, culture and natural beauty of our region" said Dogwood Arts Executive Director Sherry Jenkins.

Robin Easter Design was hired to develop the brand and logo identity for the unique collection of spaces, and commissioned local makers and artists to make furniture, furnishings, signage and art for the permanent art collection. "From the furniture to the permanent art, we’ve put our town’s heart and soul into every detail of the Maker Exchange. It features some of the most beautiful works from Knoxville’s maker community,” Robin Easter said.

The Maker Exchange and all its spaces are now open to the public. It is located at 710 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville.