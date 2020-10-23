Dogwood Arts offers trees for sale

Dogwood Arts is selling dogwood trees now through November18 as part of Knoxville’s annual Bazillion Blooms campaign. The 2-foot to 4-foot bare-root trees are april-blooming, available in either white or pink flowering varieties, and are on sale for $25 each or five for $100. Trees will be available for local pick-up on December 4-5.

Not only does planting trees beautify the landscape, it’s also a great way to celebrate a special event, honor an individual, or memorialize loved ones. Gift trees can be purchased year-round through Dogwood Arts and include a handwritten commemorative card mailed to the person of the purchasers’ choosing. Those trees are planted along one of Knoxville’s historic Dogwood Trails, which have been a symbol of civic pride and community celebration since 1955.

Purchasing trees through the Bazillion Blooms program will not only help beautify our community, but also supports all of the year-round programs, events, and initiatives hosted by Dogwood Arts.

