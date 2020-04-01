Dolly Parton To Read Children's Bedtime Stories Starting April 2, 2020

Dolly Parton will read select books from her Imagination Library each Thursday evening beginning on Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. EST. For the next 10 weeks, “Goodnight With Dolly” will feature books specifically chosen for this unique time in history.

During each week’s “Goodnight With Dolly,” the entertainment icon welcomes viewers by introducing the title, author and illustrator of the featured book. Snuggled in her bed with an Imagination Library book, Parton will read each story in her own signature style.

Books featured in the series include: “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long; “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney; “I Am a Rainbow” by Parton; “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn; “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell; “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen; “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper; “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña; “Coat of Many Colors” by Parton; and her favorite book, “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

Stories will be read across the social channels for the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s personal sites, the World Choice Investments family of attractions, and The Dollywood Company. Dolly's hope is that families will be inspired by her message to pass on love and keep hope alive as we all support one another during this time of uncertainty.

Dolly said, "This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” she explained. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."