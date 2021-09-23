Dolly reaches out to help

× Expand Hello Dolly

Due to the recent flooding that has devastated much of Middle Tennessee, Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses are reaching out to help, seeking to return the favor the area received after the 2016 wildfires that roared through the Gatlinburg area.

Parton was moved to help after seeing the damage caused in Humphreys County, the home of her good friend, country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn was quick to offer her support to the Smokies in 2016, so Parton was inspired to reciprocate the gesture.

Parton through Dollywood and her Pigeon Forge dinner show properties — Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud — will each donate a portion of ticket sales from October 2-3 to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County, the charity selected by Lynn.

“After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could,” Parton said. “It meant so much to me that Loretta — and so many folks — were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people.”

Several counties were affected, but Humphreys County received the most damage. More than 20 people died due to the catastrophic flooding caused by more than 15 inches of rain that fell in a relatively short period of time in late August. Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills was severely damaged by the flooding that occurred. The foreman of Lynn’s ranch was swept away in the floodwaters.

For anyone interested in donating directly to the United Way of Humphreys County, please visit unitedwayhumphreys.org for more information.