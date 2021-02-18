Dolly says thanks, but …

× Expand Hello Dolly

Dolly Parton has issued a statement suggesting that the Tennessee legislature not worry about approving a statue of her.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton said in a statement released by Dollywood.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road, several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.

In the meantime, I'll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

Parton was responding to efforts by Tennessee State Rep. John Mark Windle, who introduced legislation to commission a statue “to be located on the capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium.”

Windle said the legislation was intended to recognize Parton “for all that she has contributed to this state.”