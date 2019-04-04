Dolly to grace NASCAR entry at Bristol

Dolly Parton will take the field Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway - or at least her image will.

Tyler Reddick’s car has been painted pink and white and features Dolly Parton’s face on the hood.

The car is being sponsored by Parton’s companies, and is called the No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet. Reddick will drive it for Richard Childress Racing for the Alsco 300.

“It’s an honor to represent Dolly Parton and her variety of businesses," Reddick said in a statement. "Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR. Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to victory lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”