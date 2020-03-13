Dollywood delays opening

The Dollywood Company is delaying the opening of its Dollywood theme park for the next two weeks beginning March 14, according to a statement issued by the company.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage also will be closed beginning March 16. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with the State of Tennessee, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” Dollywood president Craig Ross said. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.”

“We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead,” Dolly Parton added.