Dollywood ranked top global theme park

Tripadvisor recently included Dollywood in the top 10 of its “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for theme parks around the world, higher national than the iconic Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The park ranked number eight in the Travelers’ Choice Top 25 amusement parks in the world list, and placed number six on the Travelers’ Choice Top 25 United States amusement parks. The 160-acre destination scored highly with Tripadvisor users, with many reviews recognizing the friendliness of employees, unique and thrilling rides and attractions, high-caliber entertainment, and Southern-focused cuisine. Dollywood also is ranked the number one destination in Pigeon Forge.

“We are working every day to ensure each member of the family has a world-class experience where they can spend time together making memories they’ll cherish forever,” said Dollywood Company President Craig Ross, “Feedback from our guests is critical to maintaining the environment we want to provide. This ranking from Tripadvisor reviewers is a testament to the extensive efforts we make to ensure the quality of the product we offer our guests.”

On the list for top worldwide parks, Dollywood is the highest ranked American park that is not part of the Disney or Universal families. The worldwide top 10 is:

1 - Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)

2 - Puy du Fou (Les Epesses, France)

3 - Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando, Florida)

4 - Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)

5 - Universal Studios Florida (Orlando, Florida)

6 - Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles, California)

7 - Tivoli Gardens (Copenhagen, Denmark)

8 - Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)

9 - Europa-Park (Rust, Germany)

10 - Paultons Park (Romsey, United Kingdom)

The national top 10 is:

1 - Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)

2 - Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando, Florida)

3 - Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)

4 - Universal Studios Florida (Orlando, Florida)

5 - Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles, California)

6 - Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)

7 - Disneyland (Anaheim, California)

8 - Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Orlando, Florida)

9 - Silver Dollar City (Branson, Missouri)

10 - Disney California Adventure (Anaheim, California)

Travel & Leisure also recently included Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa as one of the Top 15 Resort Hotels in the South.