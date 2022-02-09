Dollywood to finance education for employees

Officials with Dollywood Parks & Resorts have announced that the company will cover 100 percent of tuition, fees and books for any employee who chooses to further their education though a company funded program.

“Our goal at Dollywood Parks and Resorts is to provide the best possible experience for both our guests and our hosts,” said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company. “We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests. The creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our hosts.”

Wes Ramey, public relations director at Dollywood, said the specific list of schools involved “is still being finalized.” The list will be complete on launch date, he said, though he said he thinks the list “will evolve over time.”

The investment in the program is being made through Herschend’s GROW U., a new program created by Herschend Enterprises, Dolly Parton’s operating partner in Dollywood. The program officially launches Feb. 24, and is open to all seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks & Resorts. The company says employees can enroll in the program on their first day with the company.

“One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more.’ This program is created with that very tenet in mind,” Naughton said. “We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation’s other tenets: care more, dream more, and be more,” he said.

“Herschend’s GROW U. is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employee’s growth,” but an act of love, said Andrew Wexler, chief executive officer of Herschend Enterprises. “Herschend is rooted in love… in the way we treat and support each other, how we ‘create memories worth repeating’ for guests, and most importantly, how we care for our employees.”

The company said the program will offer eligible seasonal, part-time and full-time employees access to more than 100 free diploma, degree and certificate programs from among 30 “learning partners,” including programs in business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing.

Alternatively, the company said it will provide up to $5,250 per year if employees wish to pursue studies in one of 150 additional educational programs in fields including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.

Guild Education, described as “an education and upskilling platform,” will power the program. According to an announcement from Dollywood, “Guild was selected because of their reputation for connecting employers and high-value learning providers to create opportunities for America’s workforce. Dollywood Parks and Resorts hosts will have access to Guild’s proprietary ‘Learning Marketplace’ to select from more than 30 learning providers and utilize resources like professional coaches…”

Ramey pointed out that positions are available at each of the company’s properties and are posted at Dollywoodjobs.com. Upcoming hiring events are slated for Seymour Heights Christian Church on Saturday, February 19, and Sevier County High School on Saturday, February 26. Both hiring events take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ramey said attendees can expect the likely possibility of being hired on the spot with a position for the 2022 season at either Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Education is not the only benefit earned by park or resort employees.

They have access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, free meals for every working shift, a variety of complimentary ticket options for Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country, and the company pays a portion of childcare costs for employees whose children are cared for at a WeeCare-affiliated provider.

Qualified full-time employees can also receive medical, dental and vision coverage.