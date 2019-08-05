East Tennessee Antiques Fair set August 17

As part of the 12th Annual East Tennessee History Fair, regional antique dealers will set up along Clinch Avenue in Knoxville on Saturday, August 17 - behind the East Tennessee History Center - to sell their wares. Items include early-period furniture, pottery, quilts, firearms, rare books, primitives, tabletop items, glassware, and more. There is no admission fee, so come on down and browse.

The East Tennessee Antiques Fair runs from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In addition, visitors shouldn’t miss the Friends of East Tennessee History Center booth inside the auditorium of the East Tennessee History Center. The Friends have been gathering a variety of items to raise funds in support of ETHS collections acquisitions and artifact conservation.

Antiques specialists David Case, Merikay Waldvogel and James Hooper will lead a special museum tour from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., highlighting characteristics and back stories of specific pieces throughout the Museum of East Tennessee History, such as quilts, furniture, pottery, and baskets.

The 2019 East Tennessee History Fair offers something fun for everyone with a variety of free events and programs highlighting the region’s history. For more information, visit http://www.easttnhistory.org/historyfair or call 865-215-8824.