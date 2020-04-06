Enter the Chalk (Your) Walk Competition

Dogwood Arts took notice of all the sidewalk chalk art happening in their region. They were inspired by the many messages of hope, words of encouragement and friendly reminders displayed via brightly-colored chalk art. In response, they've created this fun virtual competition.

Artists of all ages are encouraged to create a chalk masterpiece in their driveways or on the sidewalks of their neighborhood. There is no specific theme other than Dogwood Arts wants to see what inspires you, the artist. Perhaps it's a pet that you've been seeing a lot more of lately, or maybe a doctor, nurse or first responder. Maybe you've been inspired by a song or a blossoming tree. Whatever it is, put the chalk to pavement and bring it to life.

Instructions to enter:

• Create a chalk masterpiece at home or in your neighborhood. Be sure to follow all ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines from local and state government.

• There are no boundaries or guidelines concerning size or subject matter. Just be creative!

• Submit photos of finished artwork along with a short description and why it inspires you.

*Entries will be collected through midnight on April 12.

• Photos can be uploaded here: https://bit.ly/347C6td or emailed to shannon@dogwoodarts.com by midnight on Sun., April 12. (If submissions are emailed, please include: Artist name and age, neighborhood (with zip code), and a brief description about what it is and why it inspires you.)

Next: Dogwood Arts will post an album with all of the entries on Facebook on Monday, April 13. The five photos with the most likes by midnight on Fri., April 17 will be the winners. Winning artists will receive a merchandise prize pack from Dogwood Arts and the chance to have their artwork featured on merchandise at the 2021 Chalk Walk in Market Square.

In an effort to continue supporting Knoxville’s creative economy, Dogwood Arts has commissioned several local artists and Chalk Walk All-Stars to create chalk pieces over the next week. Participating artists include: Mike Berry, Jessica Bledsoe, Cathryn Bozone, Tina Brunetti, Lauryn Darby, Barron & Ursula Hall,Gabi & Laurie Kay, Megan Lingerfelt, Beth Meadows, Sarah Moore, Gwyn Pevonka, Jessi Queen, Lacey Sutton, James Taylor, and Lauren Ray Wagner. (Commissioned pieces will not be included in the public vote competition).

Chalk Walk in Market Square was originally scheduled for April 4 in Downtown Knoxville but has postponed indefinitely due to the spread of COVID-19. Chalk Walk is sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, the Slocum Foundation, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Jerry's Artarama of Knoxville, Status Dough, and Jim & Becky Dodson.