Renowned Scottish singer/songwriter Dougie MacLean performs a live-streamed concert for fans and followers of the Wortham Center in Asheville, Sunday, October 18, at 2 p.m.

MacLean, a longtime favorite of Wortham Center audiences, is the music songwriter of "Caledonia" and The Last of the Mohicans theme music. He is known for his evocative, lyrical music and captivating instrumental compositions.

After the one-hour performance, ticket holders are invited to stay for a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with MacLean.

Tickets are $15 and available via link on the Wortham Center’s website or directly through Crowdcast. One ticket per email address.