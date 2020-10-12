Exhibit addresses wildlife diversity

The Madison County Arts Council, in Marshall, North Carolina, is presenting an exhibit intended to be, “a confluence of art and science, celebrating the rich biodiversity of this special place we call home.”

“Paradise,” curated by Sandy Melton of Blue Heron Whitewater, is designed to showcase species that have disappeared from the region, and also to give notice that many others are currently at risk. “The rich web of biodiversity thriving in Madison County is, simultaneously, resilient and fragile. Bold action is required of us today if future generations will experience what is here now,” Melton said.

The exhibit features painting, 3-D art and information on species migratory patterns. The exhibit opens Sunday, September 20, from 1-4 p.m. The opening is free and open to the public, and will be observing public health and safety requirements currently in place. The exhibit continues through November 20.

Please bring a mask if you are coming by to see the show. For more information, call the Madison County Arts Council at (828) 649-1301 or visit madisoncountyarts.com.