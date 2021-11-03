Exhibit explores impact of Norris Dam construction

The Museum of Appalachia will unveil the newly restored Arnwine cabin as part of a new exhibit about the people who were forced to relocate when the Norris Dam was built.

The exhibit, titled “The Mountaineers’ Sacrifice & Renewal,” features historic photographs and a map of the region before and after the construction of the dam, highlighting the location of East Tennessee homes, farms, churches, and schools that disappeared under Norris Lake. The centerpiece of this exhibit is the Arnwine cabin, a home that was once noted as the smallest structure on the National Register of Historic Places.

The exhibit will be unveiled November 10.

The Arnwine cabin was built in 1800 on the banks of the Clinch River in Liberty Hill. The construction of the Norris Dam necessitated the deconstruction and relocation of the cabin, which is a prime architectural example of Appalachian life in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

“This exhibit is a testament to the diligent and industrious people that built this incredible dam, and also to the sacrifice of a people who left their lives behind for the promise of progress,” museum President Elaine Meyer said. “We’re elated to be able to share this story.”

Construction of the Norris Dam was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s first major project, begun during the height of the Great Depression.

Construction took several years and involved thousands of workers, ultimately providing flood control and electric power to the region.

The Museum of Appalachia, a Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway in Clinton, Tennessee. It is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680.