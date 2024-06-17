Exploring the Art of Collaborations

Sautee, GA: The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia announces the launch of its latest featured exhibit, Collaborations. This exhibit, which opened on May 16, celebrates the rich tradition of collaboration within the folk pottery community.

For generations, folk potters have thrived on the bonds of kinship and camaraderie, with familial ties serving as the cornerstone of many traditional potteries. Collaborations pays homage to this enduring legacy by spotlighting pottery pieces that bear the collective imprint of more than one maker.

From the blending of skills to create unique pieces, to the crafting of commemorative works, and the passing down of techniques from elder potters to the new generation, each piece on display narrates a story of shared creativity and craftsmanship. Parents, husbands, wives, siblings, cousins, and neighbors – their collective efforts breathed life into the clay, resulting in works of art that transcend individual boundaries.

"We are thrilled to present Collaborations to our visitors," said Emily DeFoor, Director of the Folk Pottery Museum. "This exhibition not only showcases the beauty and diversity of folk pottery but also celebrates the spirit of collaboration that has defined this vibrant community for generations. It's a testament to the power of working together."

Collaborations is a journey into the heart and soul of folk pottery, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the magic that unfolds when potters come together in harmony.

For more information, email folkpotterymuseum@snca.org or call the museum at 706-878-3300 x307.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free. It is located at 283 Highway 255 North, ¼ mile north of the intersection with Georgia Highway 17, and four miles southeast of Alpine Helen. For more information visit www.folkpotterymuseum.com or call 706-878-3300.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is a property of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Events at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia are supported, in part, by the Swanson Family Foundation. To learn more, visit www.snca.org.