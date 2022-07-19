Falconry class? Where do I sign up?

× Expand Missy McGaw / NCWRC

It’s a bit of a drive, but well worth it.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will host an Introduction to Falconry workshop sponsored by the North American Falconers Association and The North Carolina Falconers Guild on August 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Falconry is hunting by means of a partnership with a trained raptor. Strict state and federal requirements are in place for ownership of a raptor and using the raptor for hunting purposes. Anyone wanting to practice falconry in the state of North Carolina must go through an apprenticeship and hold the necessary falconry license.

Workshop participants will learn about current laws, regulations, guidelines for the application and permitting process, and more related to the ancient hunting art and cultural heritage of falconry. Falconers and their hawks will be on hand throughout the day during the workshop.

The workshop is open to anyone age 12 and older. Those aged 12 – 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. The registration fee is $40 and includes lunch. Registration is available online through August 25. Contact April Davenport-Rice for additional information. You do not need to be a North Carolina resident to take part.

The North American Falconers Association was founded in 1961 to encourage the proper practice of the hunting art of falconry and the wise use and conservation of birds of prey. From a handful of members in its early years, NAFA has grown to a membership of approximately 2,000, and is the largest membership falconry organization in the world. Though founded principally to represent the interests of North American members, NAFA gladly accepts members from all countries who share a passion of birds of prey and falconry.