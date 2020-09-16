Fall Craft Fair stays virtual

× Expand Robert Batey Mike Sorge. Wisdom Boxes

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its second Virtual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands, November 12-15.

This four-day online event will feature a directory of 90 exhibitors of fine craft, both traditional and contemporary. Visitors to the site will have the opportunity to explore works of clay, fiber, glass, leather, metal, paper, wood, jewelry, and more through the virtual “booths” of participating members. Visitors can shop directly from artists, watch videos of craft demonstrations, interact with artists in their studios through live streams, and participate in a raffle drawing. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the Guild’s education department.

Many visitors attend the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands to find unique heirlooms to enjoy now and for years to come, and this year they can do the same at www.craftguild.org/craftfair.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild, chartered in 1930, is one of the strongest craft organizations in the country. The Guild currently represents nearly 900 craftspeople who reside in 293 counties of 9 southeastern states.

During the Great Depression, the Guild cultivated commerce for craftspeople in the Appalachian region. This legacy continues today as the Guild plays a large role in the Southern Highlands craft economy through the operation of four craft shops and two annual craft expositions. Educational programming is another fundamental element of the organization, fulfilled through integrated educational craft demonstrations at retail outlets and expos, free educational community events, and an extensive public library located at its headquarters at the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway.