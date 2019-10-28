Fall hike explores Deep Creek

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer a guided day hike Tuesday, November 12, on Thomas Divide, Indian Creek, Deeplow Gap, and Stone Pile Gap trails. This nearly ten-mile loop climbs through mixed forest types and old farmsteads. Proceeds from the excursion benefit Trails Forever, a partnership between Friends of the Smokies and the National Park Service dedicated to reconstructing and rehabilitating some of the park’s most impacted trails.

Hike leader Steve Pierce is a retired teacher from Marion, North Carolina. He is an avid hiker and leads hikes for the Friends of the Smokies and the Carolina Mountain Club. In addition to hiking all the trails in the Smokies, Steve has completed the South Beyond 6000 challenge, summiting 40 peaks of 6,000 feet; reached the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro; hiked the Salkantay route to Machu Picchu, and walked the Camino Portuguese to Santiago de Compostela.

Guided hikes are held on the second Tuesday of each month, March-December. To learn more and register for an upcoming Classic Hike of the Smokies visit Hike.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org. Individual hikes are $20 for current Friends of the Smokies members and $35 for new and renewing members.