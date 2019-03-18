Fe fi fo fum, Forest Giants, here they come

× Expand 1902 Giant Morning-107 Morning of Media day celebrating the completion of the first Forest Giant.

In honor of its 90th anniversary, Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, located in Clermont, Kentucky, will celebrate throughout the year with fun programs and events.

One of the giant highlights is sure to be a new project entitled Forest Giants in a Giant Forest by Danish artist Thomas Dambo.

Dambo works with his crew to create larger-than-life sculptures from recycled and repurposed materials otherwise slated to be thrown away. The whimsical creations demonstrate that trash and waste can be valuable resources, in hopes of inspiring people to not only recycle, but also to think more deeply about the impact that our lifestyle choices have on the planet.

The forest giants should remain in place for 3-5 years, and will provide fun photo opportunities, programs, and more. For a short time, visitors will have the opportunity to watch the giants take shape.

Come out to Bernheim between February 20 and March 15 to see Dambo and his crew work. Hours and locations may vary, so call the visitor center at (502) 215-7159 to confirm his schedule, and stop by the visitor center when you arrive for any additional information.

Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions.

Dambo’s recent projects have taken him to South Korea, Australia and Mexico City, in addition to the Morton Arboretum in Chicago.

The Forest Giants have found a great home in Bernheim because large forest blocks like Bernheim are important in protecting clean water and air, as well as biodiversity. This 16,000+ acre forest allows thousands of plant and wildlife species flourish while also providing the greater Louisville region a place of unmatched beauty where people can connect with nature.

Bernheim is located at 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Kentucky.

Meet Little Nis, the first of three Giants to be completed.