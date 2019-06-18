Festival features the best of Georgia

The Made in Georgia Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, featuring 100 vendors from across the state specializing in products that were grown, harvested, canned, baked, stitched or crafted in Georgia. Items include pecans, peaches, jellies, soaps, body lotions, dog biscuits, walking canes, clothing, bread, candles, pickles, pottery, syrups, and lots, lots more.

The entire festival occurs inside the Towns County Recreation & Conference Center in Young Harris, meaning visitors can shop in the comfort of air conditioning.

This year’s demonstrations and workshops will be conducted by Carlton Chamblin of Farm 2 Cocktail, Olivia Rader, a Georgia grown chef, and two artists who will be sharing the schedule with creative projects to make and take home. The Mobile Dairy classroom will be there both days to teach children about how milk gets from the cow to their lunch.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 150 Foster Park Road, Young Harris, Georgia. Admission is $5/adults and children over 14; children under 14 are admitted for no cost. A two-day ticket is $7.