Fiery music set in Elkin, North Carolina

× Expand Scott Miller

The East Pointers - fiddler/singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron – have spent the last two years touring Canada, the U.S., the UK, and Australia in support of their Juno Award-winning album, Secret Victory. In 2016, they won ‘Touring Artist of the Year’ at the Music PEI Awards and ‘Ensemble of the Year’ at the Canadian Folk Music Awards. The East Pointers blur the lines between traditional and popular music and have developed a devoted fanbase around the globe.

The trio will appear May 16 at 7:30 p.m., at The Reeves Theater & Cafe, located at 129 W. Main Street, Elkin, North Carolina.

Fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller visits the Reeves on May 17. Raised on a cattle farm in Virginia and well versed in topics ranging from Greek mythology to modernist poetry, Miller’s songwriting has long been admired. A founding member of Knoxville-based band, the V-Roys, Miller’s raucous style is said to have influenced the newer generation of Alt-Country revelry and what’s now known as Americana.

His show is at 8 p.m.

The Reeves Theater was originally opened as a 700-seat movie theater in 1941. In 2013, efforts began to renovate it into a live music and event space.