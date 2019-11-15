Find treasures during Toe River Arts Studio Tour

Approximately 100 artists throughout Yancey and Mitchell counties in North Carolina will be open for the Toe River Arts Studio Tour, December 6-8.

For many artists, the studio tours — held twice a year — are the only times of year their workspaces are open to the public.

Participating artists represent a variety of media, such as pottery, paint, glass, metal, textiles, wood and mixed media.

The studio tour offers an opportunity to connect with makers who create custom pieces by hand. “When you buy handmade, one-of-a-kind items, not only are you supporting the artists and providing them with a chance to live the lives they want, but you’re adding something to your own life that is as individual as you are,” said Nealy Andrews, executive director of the Toe River Arts Council.

“Every December, there’s an exciting energy that surrounds the studio tour,” Andrews said. “While it may be cold outside, the warmth and friendliness of the artists make this an unforgettable event.”

Hours for the Toe River Arts Studio Tour are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The tour is free and self-guided. Guidebooks with a list of participating artists, photos of each artist’s work and maps to the studios are available at the Toe River Arts galleries in Burnsville and Spruce Pine, at participating studios, and area businesses. Digital versions of the guides are available for download at www.ToeRiverArts.org. For additional information or questions, call (828) 682-7215.