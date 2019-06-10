Flat Rock offers Rodgers and Hammerstein classic

× Expand Scott Treadway Photo by Scott Treadway

Flat Rock Playhouse continues the 2019 season with South Pacific. Known for its glorious score by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the show transports audiences to the Pacific Islands in World War II as young couples struggle with the dynamics of love, war, and faith. South Pacific also showcases a vibrant, delightful comedic side found in the business of everyday life: raising children, relationship squabbles, and workplace gossip.

Running June 7 - July 6, South Pacific offers picturesque settings, deeply moving plot lines, an impeccable score - as well as a refreshing, modern interpretation that will speak to audiences of all ages, said Producing Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant.

"South Pacific came back in the top five of our most recent patron survey and was the number one Rogers and Hammerstein pick. It is a classic story with some of the most lush music in the music theater cannon,”she said,

South Pacific premiered on Broadway in 1949 and became an immediate success, winning 10 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1950. For information about show times and tickets, visit the theater website. www.flatrockplayhouse.org

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, North Carolina.