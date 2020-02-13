Flat Rock presents noted Elvis tribute artist

× Expand Photo by Scott Treadway

Flat Rock Playhouse in Henderson County, North Carolina, continues its 2020 season with Donny Edwards as Elvis performing favorites like “Hound Dog,” “Burning Love,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and more.

A Playhouse favorite, Donny returns to the Leiman Mainstage to perform his highly acclaimed tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll for four performances in March.

A respected veteran performer, Edwards is an official Las Vegas casino headliner act, and is the only Elvis tribute artist to perform on the estate grounds of Graceland since 1977.

"We wanted to feature artists who people love and music that people of all ages have enjoyed for decades,” said Flat Rock Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “Not only is the music of Elvis iconic and nostalgic, but Donny himself has become a favorite here since his first show in 2015. We are excited to have him return to the Leiman Mainstage and perform a tribute show that is always a hit with audiences.”

Donny as Elvis will run for four performances March 4-6. Performances on Wednesday and Thursday are at 2 p.m.; again Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.75 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-732-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

In 1961, Flat Rock Playhouse was officially designated The State Theatre of North Carolina. The Flat Rock Playhouse is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.