Flat Rock sings the songs

Grab your popcorn and settle in for Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies, a Flat Rock Playhouse original coming September 13 - 28. This unique concert experience brings to life iconic songs made famous in movies from yesteryear to today.

Featuring an 11-piece instrumental ensemble on stage with professional vocalists and performers, the show transports audiences with songs such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Moon River,” “As Time Goes By,” and many more.

Created by Matthew Glover, the show features a cast of 15 professionals capturing the brilliance of beloved tunes.

Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies runs at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. The schedule is: Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The playhouse is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, North Carolina.