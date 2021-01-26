Folk Art Center offers free craft demonstrations

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will offer daily craft demonstrations at the Folk Art Center from March through December. Every day from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., two artists of differing medias will explain and demonstrate their craft with informative materials displayed at their booth. These free educational events are open to the public.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a piece from the demonstrators, and are invited to discuss craft, ask questions, and learn the importance of preserving these practices while visiting the Folk Art Center, located near the intersection of U.S. 70 (Tunnel Road) and the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation. The Southern Highland Craft Guild is an authorized concessioner of the National Park Service.