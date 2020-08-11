Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival scheduled

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia presents the 12th annual Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival Saturday, September 5. It will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sautee Nacoochee Center. Admission to the festival, the Folk Pottery Museum, and other areas will be free the day of the festival.

Festival goers can enjoy the beautiful pottery and artwork of 20 different vendors and northeast Georgia folk potters, whose tents will be spread across the lawn of the SNC campus. In the Community Hall, visitors will find the Festival’s raffles prizes. This year’s festival features the live music of Bittersweet on the outdoor stage, playing a mix of blue grass, gospel and old time music.

The Folk Pottery Museum is currently featuring the work of Mike Craven, a legendary Gillsville-based potter, whose family’s folk pottery traditions date back to the early 1700s. It is a retrospective exhibit of Craven’s work from 1970 to present.

Additionally, the African-American Heritage Site and the Cultural Center, located on the SNC campus, will welcome visitors.

While the festival is free, all visitors must check-in at the entrances to the festival grounds. Temperatures will be checked and contact information will be recorded. Food will not be available to purchase; however, the festival program will list local restaurants. Hand sanitizer stations will be located across the grounds. Public spaces, such as restrooms, will be regularly sanitized. Social distancing is recommended, and masks are encouraged.The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Highway 255 North, ¼ mile north of the intersection with Georgia Highway 17, and four miles southeast of Helen.