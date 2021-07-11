Footrace up Grandfather Mountain returns

× Expand Photo by Jim Magruder / Magruder Photography The 26th annual running of The Bear, a five-mile uphill foot-race to the top of Grandfather Mountain, saw 653 runners reach the finish line near the mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge.

By Luke Barber

During the 26th annual running of The Bear, held July 8, Grandfather Mountain’s breathtaking views took on a literal meaning as more than 800 runners ascended 1,568 feet over the span of five miles to mark the return of the iconic race.

First-place finisher Josh Izewski appeared to breathe easy shortly after finishing the endeavor with a time of 31:50.7. “It’s an awesome race,” Izewski said. “It’s great that they were able to put it on. They do a great job, and I’m excited to be able to come out here.”

Izewski, a professional runner who lives in nearby Blowing Rock, North Carolina, said that it was his first time running The Bear and that he trained for the mountain’s steep grade by running the hills up to the Moses Cone Manor at Bass Lake, located just 10.5 miles away.

“We’re accustomed to climbing, but it’s always different when you’re out here racing versus when you’re practicing,” he said.

For Amanda Sorrow, who claimed first place in the women’s category with a time 40:58.2, the mountain’s dramatic incline was familiar. “I’ve been running (The Bear) since 1999, give or take a few years,” she said.

A local Banner Elk resident, Sorrow said that the mountain’s iconic scenery, the challenge of the race, and the festive atmosphere surrounding the Highland Games keeps bringing her back year after year.

Sandy Roberts of Raleigh, the second-place finisher in the men’s category, also mentioned the Games when describing his appreciation for the race, which marks the start of the annual gathering of Scottish clans and societies.

“This is my favorite race, hands down,” he said. “It’s challenging, and halfway through you go through the crowds at the Highland Games and hear the bagpipes. That’s why I come. It still gets my heart thumping.”

The weather provided a dramatic finish for participants after a daunting forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms dissipated just two hours before they took off from the starting line in Linville. It created a picturesque setting as runners headed toward MacRae Meadows under sunny skies, but the clouds returned and gently doused the runners as they climbed up the series of steep switchbacks to the top.

Wake Forest University track and field athlete Caroline Garrett, of Oakland, California, finished second in the women’s category with a time 41:19.2. She said the cool weather provided some relief at the finish line below the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

“The wind at the finish was a little strong,” she said. “It was a little humid. It was a tough race. I’m considering this my hill workout of the week, without a doubt.”

Runners shared a feeling of excitement as the reached the top this year after the event was canceled in 2020 due to Covid.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said race organizer Jim Deni. “Everyone was excited. The runners were excited just to be able to do it.”

