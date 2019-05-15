Gallery features two mountain artists

The work of two unique artists will be featured through June 8 at the Art Cellar Gallery in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Watercolor artist Robert Eoff brings to life the scenes of daily life in the mountains and streams of North Carolina. Eoff finds mountain streams with fly fisherman, rusty-roofed barns, white clap board churches and every-day people to be some of his favorite subjects to paint. The scenes are laid out in vivid watercolors on heavy paper, capturing a single moment for a life time.

Clay artist Judy Brater was raised by women who worked in the arts. Her grandmother was a quilter and painter and her mother was also a quilter. These roots can be seen in Brater’s work. Her ceramic pieces are hand-built, piece by piece, marrying textures and color. Her hand formed embellishments are applied and textured to the finished form. Bright colors in contrast with the organic shapes of the forms create a treat for the eyes.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the gallery, located at 920 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk.