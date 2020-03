Amid Covid-19, small businesses across Georgia are getting creative with ways to get their delicious products to customers safely. In these uncertain times, we’re bridging the gap between you and the products you know and love! Check out our listing of Georgia Grown businesses with e-commerce and home delivery capabilities. Whether you need jams and jellies or meats and wines, let’s keep Georgia’s economy roaring by supporting local and buying Georgia Grown.

Click here to see the Georgia Grown businesses!