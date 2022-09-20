Gospel Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame board of directors announced the 2022 class of inductees. Rodney Griffin, Arthur Rice, Kyla Rowland and Chris White will join the Hall of Fame during a special induction ceremony held at National Quarter Convention on Tuesday, September 27.

The event will also feature tributes from artists Greater Vision, Booth Brothers, Mark Trammel Quartet, Karen Peck & New River, Kingdom Heirs, Guardians, Whisnants, Kingsmen, Jonathan Wilburn, Perrys, and Tribute.

"The 2022 SGMA Hall of Fame class of inductees is one of the most tremendous classes in recent memory," said National Quarter Convention Executive Vice President Clarke Beasley, who is a board member. "All have made indelible marks on Southern gospel music."

A ribbon cutting will also be held on Monday, September 26, at 2 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame’s new location at Biblical Times Theater, located at 2391 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“We are excited and grateful to the Lord for the blessing of a new home for the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum,” said Arthur Rice, Southern Gospel Music Association president.

The Southern Gospel Music Association is a professional preservation association of artists, songwriters, industry workers and fans which was founded to preserve, protect and promote southern gospel music, its history and heritage.