Gospel museum inks agreement with Biblical Times Theater

The Southern Gospel Music Association has announce an agreement with Biblical Times Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to house the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum on their premises, located at 2391 Parkway.

The announcement was made during a concert with Jonathan Wilburn, a board of member of the SGMA, at the theater.

“On behalf of the owners, management and staff at Biblical Times, we are proud to welcome the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame Museum into our family,” said Kaylee Davis, creative director of Biblical Times. “…With southern gospel being rooted here in the Great Smoky Mountains, it only seems fitting that we join together.”

SGMA President Arthur Rice said: “We believe this joint venture will not only carry the history and future of our music but the message of Christ to many.”

The association announced in 2020 that its lease on the building housing the Hall of Fame and Museum at Dollywood was not renewed in 2021 because of “the current operating environment.” The museum was opened on April 17, 1999, and has shared the Southern gospel history with millions of visitors.