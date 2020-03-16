Grandfather Mountain closed

Grandfather Mountain has closed effective Sunday, March 15. The closure means the park will prohibit public access, including from the main entrance gate and hiking trails.

The decision to suspend operations came after an executive order from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

“While we’re disappointed that we can’t provide the experience we normally offer to our guests, we’re trying to be socially responsible to help minimize the impact of the virus on our community,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature preserve.

At this point, the park will be closed for two weeks.

“Throughout the closure, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate responses as anything unfolds,” Pope said.