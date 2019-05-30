Grandfather Mountain naturalists to host rhododendron walks

× Expand Photo by Skip Sickler - Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

The Appalachian Mountains are in the spotlight when it comes to the rhododendron, because this bloom flourishes at higher elevations with cooler temperatures. Few plants signify summer in the mountains quite like the vivid pink Catawba rhododendron.

“Rhododendron season is just starting, which means summer is almost here,” says Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs coordinator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that oversees and operates the Linville, North Carolina, nature park. “The rhododendron’s colors are most extraordinary in the mountains, so the guests who visit during this time are sure in for a treat.”

Grandfather Mountain naturalists will host the Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble from June 1-8 to showcase this native plant.

The Ramble consists of a series of short, guided strolls, each held at 1 p.m. daily June 1-7. Each allows visitors to observe the blooms and learn from naturalists about the plant’s history, characteristics, and the roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities. The programs are free with regular park admission.

Many rhododendrons have bloomed at lower elevations, but the wide range of elevation available on Grandfather Mountain — a nearly 1,000-foot change from base to peak — provides visitors with a longer window of opportunity to see rhododendron in bloom.

The Rhododendron Ramble will culminate on Saturday, June 8, with a full day of activities and multiple hikes. From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be interpretive tables, a special kids’ craft activity station, a photo booth and naturalists’ talks. All of these events will be taking place periodically throughout the day, so guests will have the chance to participate in all of the activities no matter their arrival time.The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.