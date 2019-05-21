Grandfather Mountain State Park changes camping policy

Policies are changing regarding how campers can use 13 primitive campsites at Grandfather Mountain State Park.

Beginning June 1, campers must reserve campsites using the Reserve America Reservation System via the internet or a toll-free number, making Grandfather Mountain consistent with the camping policy at all North Carolina State Parks.

The campsites will now cost either $15 or $35 a night.

While prospective campers can try to make reservations by cellphone when they arrive, park staff strongly recommend making reservations ahead of time as cell service on the mountain is not reliable and visitors may not be able to connect with Reserve America at the trailheads.

Of the 13 primitive campsites on the mountain, 10 accommodate up to six campers for $15 a night, and three accommodate 7–12 campers for $35 a night.

The state acquired Grandfather Mountain in 2008. When the state park was opened, camping fees were waived while park operations were being established, and camping was on a first-come-first-served basis with no advanced reservations available except for the Daniel Boone campsite.

“The new camping policy will better enable out-of-town visitors to plan their trips. With the previous first-come-first-served system, there was no guarantee that a campsite would be available by the time campers arrived at the trailhead.” said Beatrice Murray, administrative specialist for the state park. “While there is no longer free camping, we hope that our 10 campsites at $15 a night will accommodate any budget.”

Over the years, Murray said park staff observed the frustration of campers who traveled long distances and arrived only to find that all sites have been taken. With advanced reservations, this should no longer be an issue.

All campsites in the park are located along the trail system and are hike-in backcountry primitive sites; there is no car-camping and there are no facilities. The terrain is rugged and the nearest camping site is one mile from the trailhead. Camping is only permitted in the designated sites, which are identified by signs at the campsites and with a camping icon on the trail map.

Specific site information is available on the state park website and on the Reserve America site. The telephone number for reservations is 877-722-6762.

Any questions may be directed to the Grandfather Mountain State Park office or 828-963-9522.