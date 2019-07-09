HART presents Oliver! through July 28

Oliver!, based upon the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, is the big summer musical at the HART Theatre, a semi-professional community stage in Waynesville, North Carolina.

A large cast brings the Dickens classic tale of an orphaned waif to the stage with performers and musicians perched up and behind the action. The staging also features seats at tables on the stage so some audience members get to be up close.

Oliver! performances run Thursdays through Sundays through July 28.

Performances are July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 & 27 at 7:30 p.m., and July 14, 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

To make reservations you can go online to www.harttheatre.org or call the HART Box Office at (828) 456-6322, Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

HART is located at 250 Pigeon St., Waynesville.