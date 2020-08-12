Headliners re-up for 2021 Rhythm & Roots

× Expand Cameron Davidson photo • Virginia Tourism Corporation (Virginia.org) Bristol sings a new tune The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.

The Birthplace of Country Music museum has announced that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, and Blackberry Smoke have rescheduled to perform at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in 2021.

“COVID-19 may have cancelled the festival this year, but we are thrilled to share this news with you. We are so grateful that these amazing headliners were available and eager to play our festival next year,” organizers said in an online announcement.

Tanya Tucker is a defining voice of music and a modern-day legend and continues to inspire artists today. Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13, in 1972. She has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history.

Jason Isbell is among the most respected songwriters of his time. A former member of the Drive-By Truckers, his solo work has earned him four Grammy Awards, nine Americana Music Honors & Awards, and he is an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

With heavy guitars layered over soaring organ melodies, a rollicking piano, and a hard-driving backbeat, the Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke picks up where Tom Petty, Marshall Tucker, and the Allmans left off.

The next Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is set for September 10-12, 2021.