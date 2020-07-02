Healthcare workers get free admission to museum

× Expand Birthplace of Country Music Museum If you like music then you owe a debt of gratitude for events that occurred 90 years ago in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is offering free admission to healthcare workers and a guest. Upon arrival, simply show your medical badge at the front desk.

The Birthplace of Country Music seeks to perpetuate, promote, and celebrate Bristol’s rich musical heritage; to educate and engage audiences worldwide regarding the history, impact and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions from which we derive our name; and to create recognition, opportunities, and economic benefit for our local and regional communities.

BCM accomplishes this mission through its three primary branches (Museum, Festival, and Radio), special projects and events, and a multitude of community and educational outreach programs.