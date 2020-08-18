Hendersonville's 2020 Orchard Trail Days

Orchard Trail Days will be held over Labor Day Weekend, September 4 – 7, to kick-off the 2020 apple harvest season. The season runs from late August through mid-November. During the weekend many of the orchards will be offering crafts, family fun activities such as corn mazes, apple cannons, inflatables, wagon rides, food trucks and tours.

North Carolina is the 7th largest apple-producing state in the nation. Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in North Carolina. Henderson County growers produce 85% of the state's apple crop, generating about $30 million to the local economy.

Fresh apples, pumpkins, honey, jams, jellies, cider, produce, baked goods, and other items may be purchased at any of the many roadside apple markets or produce stands located throughout Henderson County. Several orchards allow you to pick your own apples.

Some of the stops along the way, will feature craft vendors with items such as pottery, soap, wreaths, aprons, jewelry and baskets. Food Truck menus include hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, lemonade, sodas and more.

Regarding COVID-19 regulations, the event will follow federal and state mandated guidelines for cleaning, social distancing and limiting crowd size. The self-guided Crest of the Blue Ridge Orchard Trail brochure offers flexibility to map out your own route.

You can download a copy of Blue Ridge Orchard Trail brochure. If you would like a hard copy of the brochure stop by the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street, in downtown Hendersonville.