Hike down the mountain with Friends of the Smokies

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer a guided hike in the heart of the Smokies on Tuesday, August 13. The Appalachian Trail, Sweat Heifer Trail, and Kephart Prong Trail will make a 7.4-mile hike featuring stunning mountain vistas and fascinating cultural history, including a historic CCC camp. A complimentary Rocky Top Tours shuttle will provide the rare opportunity to have a “net downhill” hiking experience.

Hike leader Lynda Doucette recently retired after a 30-year career with the National Park Service, spending the last 16 years at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As an Interpretive park ranger, she focused on education and events that would help visitors appreciate all the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has to offer.

Guided hikes are held on the second Tuesday of each month, March-December. To learn more and register for an upcoming Classic Hike, visit Hike.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org. Individual hikes are $20 for current Friends of the Smokies members and $35 for new and renewing members. The Classic Hikes of the Smokies series is sponsored by Smoky Mountain Living, Equilibar, HomeTrust Bank.