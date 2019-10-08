Historic Boone theater to reopen

Renovation of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone, North Carolina, has been completed and the 1938 landmark will begin operations this month.

The grand re-opening will be at 7 p.m., Monday, October 14, when John McEuen, founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and his band The String Wizards will appear in a concert titled, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

“The name of that event is fortuitous since we’ve now come full circle with this project,” said John Cooper, chair of the theater’s board of trustees. “What began as the ‘Save The Appalachian Theatre’ task force in December 2011 has grown to involve over 500 volunteers and thousands of community stakeholders, all of whom have given generously of their time, talent, and resources to make this dream become a reality.”

Laura Kratt, executive director of the ATHC, said a diverse slate of performances are scheduled for the opening weeks, designed to show off the venue and its production capabilities. “While staying true to the original purpose as a movie theater, we’re showcasing regional and national artists,” she said.

Friday, October 4, marks the beginning of a month-long exhibit at the Jones House on the Appalachian Theatre sponsored by Digital Watauga, the Watauga Historical Society, and the Watauga Public Library. An historical lecture by Dr. Eric Plaag, chair of Digital Watauga, about “Western Carolina’s Finest Theatre” will be given on Wednesday, October 16 in the theater.

The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, a 19-piece ensemble that is the official touring band of the United States Army, will offer a free performance on Thursday, October 17.

The Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” will be shown October 25 and 26.

Additional programming will be announced at least twice each month, including Appalachian Opera Theatre performing “Die Fledermaus” on November 8 and 10, and the Carolina Snowbelles on December 13 and 14. Kratt said members of the theatre’s e-mailing list will be the first notified once programs are announced.

General admission tickets for the first month’s events are only available online beginning Monday, October 7. For information about phone ticket orders and in person sales, call (828) 865-3000. Onsite box office hours are 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays, and one hour prior to each curtain.

The Appalachian Theatre is located at 559 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina, next to the Boone Town Hall.