Historical marker for Jimmie Rodgers to be unveiled

The public is invited to the unveiling of a new historical marker honoring the legacy of Jimmie Rodgers in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, with special guest Marty Stuart.

Jimmie Rodgers’ first recordings were captured by Ralph Peer during the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions. This led Rodgers’ on a meteoric path to stardom, earning him status as “The Father of Country Music.”

Grammy Award-winning country music artist Marty Stuart grew up in Philadelphia, Mississippi, less than an hour away from Meridian, where Rodgers was born, and cites Rodgers as an influence on his own music.

The historic marker honoring Rodgers will be erected on the corner of State Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in downtown Bristol, and was created in partnership with Stuart and the Mississippi Department of Tourism.

The marker will be unveiled at 3 p.m on Friday, November 22, at 416 State Street, Bristol.