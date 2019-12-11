Holiday sale at the Folk Art Center

× Expand Southern Highlands Craft Guild logo

You an shop for Christmas inside the festive Folk Art Center at the Holiday Makers Sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., as the auditorium will be filled with makers of the Guild liquidating overstocks and annual inventory of fine crafts 10 percent to 50 percent off.

For makers, this is a chance to cycle out remaining 2019 one-of-a-kind pieces, or an opportunity to sell new designs and techniques. Handmade options are endless with items of ceramic tableware, fine jewelry, hand-woven and dyed wearables, bound journals and etched cards, blown vases and ornaments, turned wooden bowls and more, all at a discounted price.

After visiting the Holiday Makers Sale, explore the rest of what the Folk Art Center has to offer: the craft shop houses a variety of handmade holiday decor such as ornaments, wreaths, and table arrangements. On the second level, two exhibitions will be on display: “A Natural Influence” and “Stellar Objectives,” both featuring fine works of art by our members.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in East Asheville, just north of Hwy 70. For more information, call 298-7928 or visit www.craftguild.org/events/.